Samsung may tease Galaxy S8 phone on February 26

We've received official word that Samsung will not be be unveiling the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress later this month, but that might not mean the phone will be completely absent from the event.

Samsung

Samsung may give the audience a glimpse of the phone through a one-minute clip, The Korea Herald reports.

Despite the surplus of rumors, Samsung has been extremely silent about the Galaxy S8, Samsung's first flagship phone to be released after the Note 7 recall. Besides mentioning the S8 name here and there, Samsung has yet to give any official word about what this phone will look like or when it will start selling.

A Samsung spokesperson has confirmed to CNET that the phone will not be announced at MWC, which forgoes the company's usual trend of releasing a Galaxy S phone at the event.

However, if Samsung teases the S8 in a video clip like the report suggests, it could be our first official look at the device. This could keep hungry Galaxy fans satisfied until the eventual release, which is rumored to come late March with possible sales in mid-April.

Samsung sent out its MWC invites yesterday for its event on February 26. The invite depicts a device with a bottom bezel and a home button. It's rumored that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Tab S3, a follow-up to last year's Tab S2. With tablet sales down, the Galaxy S8 sneak peak could still be the event's most exciting news.

Samsung declined to comment.