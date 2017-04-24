Galaxy S8 preorder numbers: How you like them apples?

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung has more preorders for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones than for last year's Galaxy S7, the company says.

"The market has responded -- with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in preorders versus the record preorders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever," Tim Baxter, Samsung Electronics America's chief operating officer, said Monday in a statement.

While Samsung didn't release specifics on the number of preorders, the news bodes well for the company as it bounces back from last year's recall of its Galaxy Note 7. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus received high marks from CNET's reviewers.