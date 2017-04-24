Galaxy S8 preorder numbers: How you like them apples?

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung had some great news about its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: there were more pre-orders for the new flagship devices than there was for last year's Galaxy S7.

In a statement, Samsung president and chief operating officer Tim Baxter said that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus set a new record for the company. "The market has responded -- with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in preorders versus the record preorders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever."

While Samsung didn't release specifics on exactly how many units had been preordered, this news bodes well for the company as it bounces back from last year's recall of its Galaxy Note 7. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus received high marks in our reviews.