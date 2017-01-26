Samsung Galaxy S8 rumored to launch March 29

Samsung could introduce it upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge phones to the world as soon as March 29, according to Evan Blass, a tech writer also known for reliably leaking upcoming products under his Twitter handle @evleaks. (see above)

The two new flagship phones could feature larger screen sizes than even the supersize 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 7 did (before Samsung recalled it for catching fire). The S8 could come with a 5.8-inch screen and the Edge a 6.2-inch display -- screens that could cover nearly 85 percent of their bodies and leave the phones with very little bezel to take up space.

"Because they lack the traditional navigation buttons found on handsets in this line," the phones will be even larger than the Galaxy Note," Blass wrote Thursday in Venture Beat.

Samsung's latest flagship phones have been a hot topic for more a month as the the Korean company gets a new chance to show off impressive designs that, you know, don't explode or catch fire, as the Galaxy Note 7 did on two separate occasions last year. A next-generation follow-up to the Galaxy S7 that was released last March, the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to help Samsung regain buyers' confidence as well as attract consumers who've never bought a Samsung phone before.

We now know that Samsung's battery problems stemmed from a series of unfortunate events -- with two unrelated design flaws. We also know the Galaxy S8 will use Samsung's revised 8-point testing procedure and leave more space inside for the battery.

The phones are likely to be unveiled March 29 at Unpacked in New York, Blass wrote. That's three weeks sooner than the current rumored timeframe of April 13 or 14, depending on the time zone you happen to be in. Both dates mark a big change from past unveilings, which typically happened at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, set this year for February 27 to March 2.

Samsung declined to comment.