Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung's new flagship phone is undoubtedly beautiful. But beauty comes at a cost.

The Galaxy S8 costs $307.50 to build, which includes the cost of materials and manufacturing, according to an estimate released Thursday by analytics firm IHS Markit. That's more than Samsung's previous Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, which cost $255.10 and $271.20 to make respectively, said IHS Markit.

The Galaxy S8 also costs more to build than its competitors, according IHS, including the Apple iPhone 7 and Google Pixel XL. Here's a look at the estimated material and manufacturing costs of several high-end phones put together by statistics site Statista.

Statista/IHS Markit

For consumers, the Galaxy S8 -- on sale around the world starting Friday -- costs $750, £689 or AU$1,199. Samsung said last week that it was already seeing high demand for the phone, with preorders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus surpassing the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge's preorder numbers from February 2016.

Samsung declined to comment.