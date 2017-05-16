It's been less than a month since the Galaxy S8 hit store shelves, but the curved flagship phone is apparently already a huge success. Samsung has already sold over 5 million units of the phones worldwide, according to the Korean site The Investor.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Galaxy S8 went on sale in late April, but has yet to be released in countries like China and parts of Latin America.

If the sales numbers are true, Samsung is well on its way to erasing the embarrassment and lost profits it suffered by recalling the Galaxy Note 7, its last premium phone.

An unnamed Samsung official reportedly told The Investor that global S8 sales were beyond 5 million. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.

For some perspective, Samsung sold 11.8 million Galaxy S7 devices in the first half of 2016 (the phone was made available on March 11), according to Strategy Analytics. Samsung has also said that preorders for the S8 and the larger S8 Plus outpaced preorders for last year's S7 and S7 Edge.

And the sales could keep on rolling in. The phone is expected to come to 120 countries by the end of the month including China, says The Investor.

According to the report, some analysts predict the S8 to reach 50 to 60 million in annual sales. Not bad at all for a comeback phone.