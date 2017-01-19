Get ready Samsung Galaxy S7 owners, Android Nougat is here

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

For Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, a software update has been long overdue.

Samsung began officially rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the devices this week, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. Keep in mind this version of Android isn't the most recent, that happens to be Android 7.1.1 which is enjoyed by Google Pixel owners. Still, at least it's in the general Nougat ball park.

Of course, Samsung couldn't resist sprinkling its own smattering of code over the refreshed operating system. These include a number of proprietary features such as "Performance Mode" to power through tasks faster and something called "Samsung Pass" which leverages the phones' fingerprint scanner to access participating apps and websites.

It's not clear whether the update will also reach Galaxy S7 devices on major US carriers, which have a history of dragging their feet in these matters.

Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment.

