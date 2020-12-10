Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly launch on Jan. 14

@OnLeaks

Samsung will be globally launching its Galaxy S21 phone on January 14, according to a recent report from Android Authority. This information comes from Samsung's largest mobile store in India.

This report comes on the heels of others like it, including leaked official renders of the phone -- along with the rest of the S21 series. The S21 will reportedly be available in gray, pink, purple and white.

In addition, all of the S21 units in India, according to the report, will be powered by the unannounced Exynos 2100 chipset, though it appears the phones will be powered by Snapdragon 888 in North America, according to a recent FCC listing.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.