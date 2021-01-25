Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport low-power OLED display

Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung on Monday unveiled a new low-power OLED smartphone display that will make its debut on the new Galaxy S21 Ultra. The electronics giant says the new display tech reduces power consumption by 16% by speeding up electron flows in the display's organic layers.

Display panels are a major power hog in smartphones. OLED displays contain pixels made of organic materials that glow when electricity touches it. By accelerating the electrons' flow across the display's layers, the panels can create brighter light while consuming less power and in turn increasing battery life, Samsung said.

"The constant progression of display technologies has increased demand for lower power consumption to enable features such as larger screens, faster display driving, and greater resolution," Jeeho Baek, head of the Mobile Display Sales, Marketing & Product Planning Office at Samsung Display, said in a statement.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, unveiled alongside Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus phones, is Samsung's new top-of-the-line flagship handset. It features a 6.8-inch display, four back lenses and Corning's scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, and full 5G.

Preorders are open right now. Orders are expected to begin arriving on Jan. 29.