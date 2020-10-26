CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak online

The phone will reportedly release in early 2021.

Samsung's latest release, the Galaxy S20 FE.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung is reportedly set to unveil a new phone in January. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, according to a report Monday by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will also have a 108MP rear camera and a 40MP selfie camera, and will run Android 11, the report said.

The specs leak follows renders of the next Galaxy S and S Ultra being published last week by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also reportedly be accompanied by the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, and is tipped to take place in January 2021.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

