Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G available in all-new Navy Blue at Best Buy

Samsung's flagship phone just turned a new shade of blue -- and where better to get it than the big box retailer known for being blue.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g Navy Blue
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is now available in navy blue, but you can't pick up the flagship device in blue just anywhere. Instead, you'll have to follow the blue to Best Buy, where the $999 device is being sold exclusively (by blue-shirted employees, we might add).

With the base model clocking in just under the $1,000 mark (before tax), Samsung's S21 Ultra has one of the best-reviewed cameras on the market (with two telephoto lenses), an ultra-bright 6.8-inch display and the option to use Samsung's S-Pen stylus. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also earned a CNET's Editors' Choice Award

If you're not into navy blue, the phone is also available at Best Buy in black and silver. 

