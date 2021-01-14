Galaxy S21 phones Donald Trump impeached Twitter CEO defends Trump ban New Pokemon Snap UFO documents declassified Stimulus check details Track your stimulus check

Samsung Galaxy S21 has a release date. Get your hands on one Jan. 29

You can get the new phones at the end of the month.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Samsung's debuted its new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event today, the last day of CES. (Here's everything Samsung announced.) Preorders opened Thursday at 8 a.m. PT and the phones are set to hit stores on Jan. 29.

Early predictions from Android Authority suggested the new devices would be out on Jan. 22. Earlier reports suggested that they could go on sale in India on Jan. 29. 

The new phones are the follow-up to the S20 phones, which Samsung released last year to accommodate multiple budgets. Rumors were circulating as early as last November that the tech giant was already mass-producing the Galaxy S21.

