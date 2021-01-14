Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra on sale Jan. 29

Samsung

CES

Samsung's debuted its new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event today, the last day of CES. (Here's how to watch the S21 event live.) The South Korean company's event theme is "Welcome to Everyday Epic." Preorders opened Thursday at 8 a.m. PT and the phones are set to hit stores on Jan. 29.

Early Android Authority's predictions from Android Authority suggested the new devices will be out on Jan. 22. Earlier reports suggested that they could go on sale in India on Jan. 29.

Read more: Why now is the worst time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

The new phones are the follow-up to the S20 phones, which Samsung released last year to accommodate multiple budgets. Rumors were circulating as early as last November that the tech giant was already mass-producing the Galaxy S21.