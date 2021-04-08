Elon Musk, Neuralink and Jurassic Park Lenovo Legion 2 gaming phone Muon particles could upend physics AstraZeneca vaccine Child tax credit 2021 calculator Track your tax refund

Samsung Galaxy S21 phones have lost half their value since January, study says

The latest phones from Samsung are already worth a whole lot less if you try to sell them second-hand, a used phone site says.

Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 camera compare

The iPhone 12 lineup has retained more value than the Galaxy S21 phones.

 Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, launched at the end of January, have already lost around half of their value, according to a study published Wednesday by Sell Cell, a site that lets you sell your used phone. Losing the most value is the 256GB Galaxy S21 5G, which used is worth 57% less than it retails for when new, and 51% less for the 128GB model. This means that while the S21 5G goes for $999 new, the most you'll get reselling it is $429. 

The Galaxy S21+ 5G is worth around 50% less for 256GB and 45% less for 128GB. The Galaxy S21 Ultra lost the least value, but is still worth 47% less for the 128GB model and 53% less for the 256GB model.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S21's three models compared: S21 vs. S21 Plus vs. S21 Ultra

"Despite only launching in January 2021, all handsets have lost almost 50% of their value," Sell Cell said in its report. "That is a substantial loss, considering they have only been on the market for three months."

By comparison, the iPhone 12 range has fared better in retaining its value despite launching only a few months earlier than the Samsung phones. According to the study, the iPhone 12 Mini 256GB lost the most value, at 33%. Losing the least value was the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, which has depreciated by only 18%.

Neither Samsung nor Apple immediately responded to a request for comment.

Read more: iPhone 12's four models compared: Differences between iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max and Mini