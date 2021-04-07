Samsung Galaxy S21 phones have lost half their value since January, study says

Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung's latest lineup of smartphones, launched at the end of January, have already lost around half of their value according to a study published Wednesday by Sell Cell, a site that lets you sell your used phone. Losing the most value is the 256GB Galaxy S21 5G, which is worth 57% less than it retails for, and 51% less for the 128GB model. This means that while the S21 5G sells for $999 new, the most you'll get for selling it is $429.

The Galaxy S21+ 5G is worth around 50% less for 256GB and 45% less for 128GB. The Galaxy S21 Ultra lost the least value -- but is still worth 47% less for the 128GB model and 53% less for the 256GB model.

"Despite only launching in January 2021, all handsets have lost almost 50% of their value," Sell Cell said in its report. "That is a substantial loss, considering they have only been on the market for three months."

By comparison, the iPhone 12 range has fared better in retaining its value despite launching 2 months earlier than the Samsung phones. According to the study, the iPhone 12 Mini 256GB lost the most value, at 33%. Losing the least value was the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, which has depreciated by only 18%.

