Samsung Galaxy S21 images leak ahead of expected launch in January

Winfuture

Samsung's Galaxy S21 will reportedly launch this coming January, but in another leak ahead of the scheduled release, official product images are now available, thanks to German tech publication Winfuture.

While images of the new S21 phones have circulated for some time, these appear to be the first official images, rather than early marketing images. These represent the latest in a series of rumors and leaks about the upcoming S21 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Plus): Official marketing pics of the new flagship phones. S21 in all colors, S21+ in Black. Love that frame around the cameras: https://t.co/d9wLZcApdo — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 17, 2020

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.