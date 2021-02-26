Sarah Tew/CNET

Never, ever buy a phone on launch day -- unless you enjoy paying full price. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . (Be sure to choose the Activate Later option before adding it to your cart.) That's a full $200 off and the best S21 deal I've seen to date.

In fact, the closest second right now is Amazon: The . But you'll have to wait 1-2 months (!) for delivery. Same goes for the 256GB model, which is $700. It's actually a little weird that Best Buy is offering 256GB for the same price as 128GB. It almost feels like a price mistake -- but I'm not complaining.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for S21 Plus or S21 Ultra, Amazon still has the best deals there:

The (save $250)

(save $250) The (save $250)

Note, however, that the S21 Plus is 2-5 weeks out in terms of delivery, while the Ultra shows "out of stock" -- but can still be ordered at that price.

The key takeaway here is that you can now get 256GB of storage for the same price as 128GB -- while still saving hundreds of dollars overall.

Amazon continues to offer one extra incentive: If you add the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to your cart (look for the "1 Applicable Promotions" option below the price) along with one of the S21 phones, you'll get an additional $100 off. That's effectively a 50% discount on the new earbuds; read David Carnoy's Galaxy Buds Pro review to see if they're worth it.

Assuming you can afford to buy the S21 outright, where should you take it for service? That's the beauty of an unlocked phone: Take it to whatever carrier has the best deal for your needs. At US Mobile, for example, you can when you bring your Galaxy S21. You could , which can net you unlimited service for as little as $25 a month.

