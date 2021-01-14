Samsung Galaxy S21 colors include some pretty pastels

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup will be available in phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom gray and phantom white, as well as the more traditional silver and black finishes.
Of course, we were fairly sure this was going to be the case after product photos leaked ahead of the company's Unpacked event on Thursday. Tipster Evan Blass and German tech publication WinFuture had leaked multiple images of the new devices and its possible new colors, with Samsung's "phantom" naming convention. A last-minute leak of Samsung promotional slides also lists the colors by name and model.
Galaxy S21
- Phantom pink
- Phantom violet
- Phantom white
- Phantom gray
Galaxy S21 Plus
- Phantom violet
- Phantom black
- Phantom silver
Galaxy Ultra
- Phantom black
- Phantom silver
- Phantom titanium
- Phantom navy
- Phantom brown
The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus debuted at the Samsung Unpacked event on Jan. 14 -- the last day of CES 2021. The event's theme: "Welcome to Everyday Epic."
The new phones are follow-ons to the S20 phones, which Samsung released last year to accommodate multiple budgets. Rumors were circulating as early as November that the tech giant was already mass-producing the Galaxy S21.
