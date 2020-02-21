CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has arrived, and although it's a premium phone that's priced accordingly, there are deals to be had. In fact, whether you're looking for the S20, the S20 Plus or the S20 Ultra, you may be able to find a discount that works for your budget. (If you just want to see every available preorder option, discounted or otherwise, here's our guide: How to order the Galaxy S20.)

Before I give you those options, though, consider whether you really want the S20 -- or just a new phone. The best deals right now are on last year's models: When Samsung announced the S20, it also cut Galaxy S10 prices by as much as $200. And you can save even more by watching for deals elsewhere, like the recent (and still available) Galaxy S10E for $550 at Amazon. Living with a phone that's just one year old can save you hundreds of dollars.

And if you do that, you might be able to afford to buy it outright, meaning you can then take it to whatever carrier is offering the best plan for your budget. I strongly prefer that to this: Most S20 promotions require signing up for a lease agreement, usually to the tune of two years, and a corresponding service contract that can add as much as $90 per month. (You may need to pony up a trade-in as well.)

Thus, the S20 deals I've corralled here might not be great deals, but they're the best ones I've found for anyone who wants this phone right away. (While you're at it, be sure to enter for your chance to win a Galaxy S20 Ultra -- because nothing beats a free one. The sweepstakes ends Feb. 29.)

As we've seen with previous Galaxy launches, Samsung proper is being pretty aggressive with preorder deals. Whether you buy the S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra unlocked or choose a carrier, you'll get $100, $150 or $200 in Samsung credit (good for other Samsung purchases), respectively. What's more, if you have an eligible trade-in, Samsung will knock up to $700 off the price tag. (The site says "up to $600," but certain Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone 11 models show a $700 value.) That could get you out the door with an S20 for as low as $299.99 and leave you with you $100 to blow on other Samsung gear.

Sprint is offering two options for the S20 family: A straight-up discount if you trade in an eligible phone and a buy-one-get-one deal that can net you a second Galaxy S20 for free or cheap. The best deals here are for new customers, but there are discounts available if you're already with Sprint and want to trade up. Speaking of trades, older models will net you the same value as newer ones. Fork over an iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8, for example, and you're eligible for the same deal as someone trading in a Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Assuming you can meet that requirement, you can lease the Galaxy S20 for as little as $0 per month. That's over 18 months, and of course you'll need a Sprint service plan as well Speaking of plans, the one bummer here is that you have to choose from Sprint's Unlimited tiers, which start at $60 per month. The S20 lease deal can't be paired with the Kickstarter plan, which is much more palatable at $35.

It works like this: Order a US Mobile Starter Kit for $3.99, making sure to apply promo code SG20 at checkout. While you're waiting for it to arrive, buy an unlocked, no-contract Galaxy S20 from Samsung or anyplace else you like. Once you've got both the phone and the SIM card, sign up for the US Mobile service plan of your choice. Every month you stay with the carrier, you'll receive a $20.83 discount on that plan. Total savings after 12 months: $250. This isn't a contract, though, and there's no penalty if you decide to walk away after, say, six months. After that first year is up, your plan will automatically revert to the standard rate.

Have you found a Galaxy S20 deal you like better than any of these? Tell me about it in the comments!

Now playing: Watch this: Should you get the Galaxy S20?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.