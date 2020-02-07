CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy S20 shows up on Amazon before debut

Don't expect to order one since it's out of stock.

Amazon might have jumped the gun with it's Galaxy 20 listing. 

 WinFuture

Samsung's Galaxy S20 phone will be officially revealed at the company's Unpacked event on Feb. 11. Even though its debut is days away, the new flagship phone is already on Amazon

A listing for the S20 appeared on Amazon AE, the company's site for the United Arab Emirates, on Friday for a price of 3,112.72 Arab Emirate Dirham, or approximately $847. The phone is the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it's currently out of stock likely due to the phone not being officially out yet. 

Samsung and Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More info to come. 