Samsung Galaxy S11 will get major camera refresh, 108-megapixel main sensor, report says

When it comes to the Galaxy S11, Samsung seems to be turning the focus to the cameras. According to a new report, the South Korean electronics giant is hoping revamped photography skills will help it boost sales of its rumored forthcoming flagship phone.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reports that the new Galaxy S11 will feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor as well as an ultrawide angle lens and a 5x optical zoom. There will be one other additional lens plus a time-of-flight sensor on the "marquee device" for better portraits and augmented reality apps, similar to what the company has done with the Galaxy S10 5G and Note 10 Plus.

The 108-megapixel main shooter and 5x zoom are also expected to be on the next-generation Galaxy Fold, the report notes. Bloomberg says the new Fold will be announced around the same time the S11 is announced in February.

A Samsung spokesperson said the company "does not comment on rumors and speculation."

By comparison, the rival iPhone 11 Pro currently features three rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel main shooter with an additional ultrawide and 2x telephoto lens -- while Google's Pixel 4 has a 12.2-megapixel main lens and 16-megapixel telephoto.

The news comes just a few days after Qualcomm announced its new flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, which is expected to power the S11 and other 2020 flagship phones. One of the big features of the new processor is the ability to support up to 200-megapixel sensors on a phone.

Samsung's Galaxy phones have traditionally been the first new devices to get Qualcomm's latest chips.