Galaxy S10's first TV commercial airs ahead of Samsung launch event

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

The Galaxy S10 may not be Samsung's best kept secret.

An ad for the new phone was reportedly aired accidentally by Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 a day ahead of Samsung's Wednesday launch event. The video was posted to YouTube and appears to confirm rumors that the phone will feature a hole-punch notched screen, triple cameras on the back and a fingerprint sensor under the display.

The video also appears to show Galaxy Buds, new earbuds that can reportedly be charged wirelessly from upcoming Galaxy phones.

Samsung and TV 2 didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mobile giant is expected to announce foldable and 5G phones in addition to the Galaxy flagship at its Wednesday launch event. You can watch Samsung's livestream here starting at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET).