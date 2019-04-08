Samsung Galaxy S10 sensor duped by a 3D-printed fingerprint

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Many new devices boast of heightened security with the addition of Touch ID, and the Samsung Galaxy S10, which debuted last month, is a prime example. A user of the Imgur image-sharing site, however, has challenged that notion.

Imgur user Darkshark said a 3D print of his own fingerprint fooled the Samsung Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and unlocked the device. Darkshark posted a video on Thursday showing the 3D print unlocking the phone.

"This brings up a lot of ethics questions and concerns. There's nothing stopping me from stealing your fingerprints without you ever knowing, then printing gloves with your fingerprints built into them and going and committing a crime," Darkshark said in his post.

Neither Samsung nor Qualcomm, which makes the fingerprint sensor technology used in the Galaxy S10, were immediately available for comment.

Darkshark said it took him three tries to get a print that would work, and the whole process took him about 13 minutes using his phone's camera, Photoshop, Autodesk's 3ds Max computer graphics program, and an AnyCubic Photon LCD resin printer.

