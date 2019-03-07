Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E and S10 Plus updates are already waiting for you

Angela Lang/CNET

When the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E and S10 Plus go on sale Friday, they'll already come with some updates.

Support pages from Verizon and T-Mobile cite software updates to improve the camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor on the phones. The update will also include new security patches.

Sprint and AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they'll also have day-one updates for the phones.

Samsung debuted a series of new phones last month, including the Galaxy Fold foldable phone, which will be available April 26. The company also unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G, which is compatible with the next generation of mobile network technology. It'll go on sale later this year.