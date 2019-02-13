Samsung Galaxy S10 reservations are open now

Samsung

Samsung has opened up reservations for the Galaxy S10 a week ahead of its debut. If you're quick to sign up, you'll have early access to preordering and could have your new phone by March 8, the company said. Samsung also says its trade-in system could save you up $550. A reservation will also net you $50 in "instant credit" for accessories.

Now playing: Watch this: Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S10 (along with its foldable phone) in San Francisco on Feb. 20.

However, leaks have already revealed what look like official photos, and we might already know the full specs of the three anticipated models -- Galaxy S10 Essential, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

In terms of colors, you'll likely be able to choose between options known as prism white, prism green, prism black, luxurious ceramic black, luxurious ceramic white and canary yellow.

Originally posted on Feb. 13 at 4:34am PT.