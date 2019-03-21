CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus to be used to film entire Tonight Show episode

Because shooting with professional cameras is just too basic.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is headed to The Tonight Show.

Phone cameras have drastically improved in recent years, but we've apparently reached the age in which they're being used to film episodes of late night television.

Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be shot entirely on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. 

"Be sure to tune in on Monday March 25th for an entire show captured #withGalaxy S10+ in partnership with @SamsungMobileUS!" The Tonight Show tweeted Tuesday. "Jimmy's filming all over the city and might just go to a bar with @TheNotoriousMMA."  

This isn't the first time a phone's camera has been used to shoot something traditionally captured with a professional setup. In 2015, an iPhone was used to film the full-length feature "Tangerine." Director Steven Soderbergh shot his Netflix movie High Flying Bird, which premiered in February, entirely on an iPhone. In October, late night host Jimmy Kimmel partnered with Google to film Eminem's performance atop the Empire State Building. And publications like Time and The New Yorker have used the iPhone to shoot and create covers for their magazines. 

The Galaxy S10 Plus, which features three rear cameras, has already impressed CNET's reviewers, but it'll be put to the ultimate test Monday on broadcast television. Stay tuned.

