Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now available for $650

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite, a more affordable version of the company's Galaxy S10, is now available in the US for $650. Samsung unveiled the phone along with the Note 10 Lite ahead of CES 2020 in January.

The S10 Lite features a triple-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 48-megapixel wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Samsung said the phone will also have photo and video features like Single Take, Pro Video and Night Hyperlapse thanks to a recent software update.

The Galaxy S10 Lite also has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays with 2,400×1,080 pixel resolution, a 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery. The S10 Lite runs Android 10 and has an octa-core Snapdragon processors.

The phone will be available in prism black online at the Samsung store, BestBuy and Amazon on April 17.

Samsung said the S10 Lite will come with some limited-time offers, including up to $250 off with a trade-in at , a free pair of Galaxy Buds with purchase of the phone at Amazon and up to $200 off with "qualified activation" at .