Samsung Galaxy S10 leak points to 'punch hole' selfie cam

Juan Garzon / CNET

Although all eyes were on Samsung's foldable Galaxy phone last week, we're getting closer to the release of Samsung's next true flagship: the Galaxy S10.

Samsung usually reveals the next Galaxy S phone sometime in the beginning of the year, which isn't too far away. And we may be getting more clues about what to expect as that timeline draws closer.

The latest leak comes from frequent phone tipster Evan Blass, who has a track record of sharing info on upcoming Samsung phones.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details:



- "Punch hole" style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

- Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

- Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

- One UI over Android Pie — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

The first tidbit says that the Galaxy S10 might get a "punch hole"-style selfie cam. This is likely a way to maximize screen space while keeping the front camera. While other phone makers have opted for an iPhone X-style notch when approaching this issue, Samsung Galaxy phones have included ultraslim bezels instead. The punch hole could be the next step in full-screen designs, and has been rumored in the past -- appearing in both Samsung patents and presentations.

The next rumored feature is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung has been rumored to be planning to include one in a Galaxy phone since the S8, and it may finally be ready to with the Galaxy S10. OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo have all released phones with embedded fingerprint sensors this year, so it may be time for Samsung to catch up.

Also, a triple camera. Previous rumors have pointed to the Galaxy S10 (or maybe the S10 Plus) getting three rear cameras. Most Galaxy S or Note phones have stuck to one or two cameras on the back, but ever since Samsung unveiled the four-camera Galaxy A9 in October, it seems like the company is ready to start putting more cameras in its flagship devices.

The last rumor is that the Galaxy S10 will run One UI. Samsung Samsung unveiled One UI, its new smartphone user interface, on Nov. 7, which is a redesign intended for big-screen Samsung phones. Now that One UI is official, it should start showing up in new Samsung devices.

These hints may tell us a lot about the Galaxy S10, but as always, they should be taken with a grain of salt until Samsung makes the phone official.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.