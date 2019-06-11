Samsung Galaxy S10 depreciated by 50% in 30 days

Looking to trade in your Samsung Galaxy S10? Bad news -- it's now worth half what you paid for it, according to a report by BankMyCell.
The Galaxy S10e lost an average of 50.2% across all storage options in 30 days, the S10+ lost 47% and the S10 lost 42.7% in value, BankMyCell -- a site that lets you sell your used phone -- says.
This makes the phone "one of the fastest depreciating handsets since 2017," the report said.
Apple's iPhone XR and XS range fared much better in the report, losing around 42% of value since its release.
"On a depreciation percentage basis, the Galaxy S10 range lost more in the first month as the iPhone XS/XR range has in 9 months," BankMyCell said.
Hardest hit was the S10e 128GB model, which fell from $750 new to just $350 in trade-in value after 30 days. The Galaxy S10+ 1TB phone went from being worth $1,600 to only $750 at trade in.
The report predicts the S10 will lose 65% of its value by March 2020.
