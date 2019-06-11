Samsung Galaxy S10 depreciated by 50% in 30 days

Angela Lang/CNET

Looking to trade in your Samsung Galaxy S10? Bad news -- it's now worth half what you paid for it, according to a report by BankMyCell.

The Galaxy S10e lost an average of 50.2% across all storage options in 30 days, the S10+ lost 47% and the S10 lost 42.7% in value, BankMyCell -- a site that lets you sell your used phone -- says.

This makes the phone "one of the fastest depreciating handsets since 2017," the report said.

Which Galaxy S10 phone should you buy?

Apple's iPhone XR and XS range fared much better in the report, losing around 42% of value since its release.

"On a depreciation percentage basis, the Galaxy S10 range lost more in the first month as the iPhone XS/XR range has in 9 months," BankMyCell said.

Hardest hit was the S10e 128GB model, which fell from $750 new to just $350 in trade-in value after 30 days. The Galaxy S10+ 1TB phone went from being worth $1,600 to only $750 at trade in.

The report predicts the S10 will lose 65% of its value by March 2020.

BankMyCell