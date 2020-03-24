Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to get Galaxy S20 camera features

Samsung

Owners of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will soon be able to get access to photo features that debuted in the Galaxy S20. The Korean electronics giant said Tuesday it will begin rolling out a software update to 10-series handsets in the next week to enhance the images users capture.

The Galaxy S20 debuted in February with a list of impressive specs. But the handset family's main draw is its camera. CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt, the phone's ability to zoom in on faraway objects "skirts the edge of gimmick," but is impressive nonetheless.

One of the included features from the S20 is Single Take, a photography mode that takes all the guesswork out of when to take a picture or record a video. It captures 10 photos and four videos with the push of one button.

Other features S10 and Note 10 owners can expect soon include the new Night Hyperlapse mode, which makes light streaks out of cars in motion, Custom Filter and Pro Video, which let's aspiring fimmakers adjust ISO, shutter speed and exposure level.

It will also include the Clean View, an AI-enabled gallery feature that groups together similar images of the same subject for greater organization.

Samsung notes that the update's release date and features may vary based on which market users are in, their carrier and which model they're using.