Samsung Galaxy S10 5G lands at T-Mobile on June 28

Juan Garzon/CNET

In three days T-Mobile customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the company announced Tuesday.

Similar to the Verizon and AT&T's Galaxy S10 5G phones, T-Mobile's variant will utilize mmWave technology, with the new 5G network available in parts of six major US cities: Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York. Customers who are not in these cities can still purchase the phone and use T-Mobile's LTE network.

5G is the fifth generation cellular network technology which can boast speeds up to 100 times faster than your current 4G LTE cell phone and has latency as little as 1 millisecond.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available in Crown Silver with 256GB of memory. Customers can purchase the phone at a full retail price of $1299.99 or if qualified opt for monthly installments at $31.25 with a $549.99 down payment. The installments are for 24 months on T-Mobile's no-interest equipment installment plan.

Unlike Verizon and Sprint, which require certain data plans to tap into 5G, there is not a specific requirement to purchase a special data plan to access the new network. AT&T does not currently sell the S10 5G to consumers.

The mmWave technology is extremely limited as shown by the company's 5G network and coverage maps. T-Mobile plans to launch a larger 5G network later this year using low-band 600Mhz 5G spectrum, a technology not supported by the Galaxy S10 5G.

Phones that support both mmWave and the low-band spectrum are expected later this year.

Now playing: Watch this: Is 5G coming to a city near you?

Mentioned Above Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, prism black) $788 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.