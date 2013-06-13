Samsung Galaxy NX Android-based camera leaked

A new Android-based interchangeable lens camera (ILC) from Samsung is all but confirmed, according to leaked images and specifications.

(Credit: Tinhte)

Samsung CEO JK Shin confirmed to The Korea Times earlier this week that a Galaxy Camera 2 was set to be revealed at a London launch event on 20 June. He specifically mentioned that the camera would be a mirrorless system, and run Android.

The first Android-based camera from Samsung was the Galaxy Camera, released in 2012, a compact camera with a 21x optical zoom and 4.8-inch screen. Despite looking like a point-and-shoot, the Galaxy Camera did come with manual exposure controls, and ran the Jelly Bean flavour of Android.

Leaked photos first published by Vietnamese site Tinhte show an interchangeable lens camera (ILC) using Samsung's existing NX mount, except the camera is running Android 4.2. The form factor looks similar to the NX20, but comes with a chunkier grip. The sensor will be a 20.3-megapixel APS-C model, and be able to reach ISO 25,600.

With a 4.3-inch touchscreen at the rear taking up all of the available real estate, the Galaxy NX won't come with physical buttons apart from what looks to be a mode dial at the top of the camera. While the leaked images look impressive, we'll have to wait and see if the Galaxy NX emerges officially at the Samsung event in London.