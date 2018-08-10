CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts at $1,000. Is it worth it? (The 3:59, Extended Weekend Edition)

We break down Samsung's big Unpacked press event, and open up to audience Q&A on the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Home and Galaxy Watch.

Here's an extended edition of The 3:59's episode 440, which was originally recorded Thursday. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken join co-host Roger Cheng to discuss the highlights from Samsung's Unpacked event in New York, including:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

