Here's an extended edition of The 3:59's episode 440, which was originally recorded Thursday. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken join co-host Roger Cheng to discuss the highlights from Samsung's Unpacked event in New York, including:
- The new Galaxy Note 9 phone.
- The Galaxy Home smart speaker.
- The Galaxy Watch.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts at $1,000. Is it worth it? (The 3:59, Extended Weekend Edition)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts at $1,000. Is it worth it? (The 3:59, Extended Weekend Edition)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.