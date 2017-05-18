Samsung rumored to resell Note 7 as 'Fandom Edition' phones

1:49 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

In a move to make lemonade out of lemons, Samsung may sell refurbished editions of its infamous Galaxy Note 7 under a new name: the "Galaxy Note FE," or "Fandom Edition."

Josh Miller/CNET

As you recall, Samsung ceased production and recalled the Note 7 (twice) after users reported in summer 2016 instances of the phone catching fire. In March of this year, Samsung stated that it will recycle returned Note 7s in an "environmentally friendly way," and listed turning the devices into "refurbished phones or rentals phones" as one of its three core methods. Today, a report from Korean news outlet ETNews said these handsets may be called the Galaxy Note FE, with FE standing for "Fandom Edition."

Though this name may seem overly pandering to its fans, it may not be all that misguided. In January, Verizon told Fortune that thousands of people were still using their Note 7s, despite Samsung reporting that 93 percent of all devices have been returned.

ETNews also claims that the Galaxy Note FE will have a limited run (it estimates 300,000 units) in South Korea starting late June. Samsung has confirmed with CNET that the refurbished Note 7 would not be available in the US.

Other reports have claimed that the refurbished phone will have a smaller battery than the Note 7, and a lower price. After the recall, Samsung announced its 8-point battery check to ensure the safety of its phones, but it's unknown whether refurbished phones will undergo the same safety check.

Samsung declined to comment.