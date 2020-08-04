Samsung Galaxy Note 20 reportedly leaked in AT&T promo video

Screenshot by CNET

A promotional video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 reportedly leaked on Tuesday. The video, which looks to be from AT&T, features both the Note 20 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a day before their expected announcement at Samsung Unpacked 2020.

The video shows that the phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip and feature an improved S Pen, according to a report by Phone Arena. The video also said that the Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch Infinity-O dynamic AMOLED display, while the regular Note 20 will include a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display.

Gracias a la Operadora AT&T podemos ver un video promocional de los próximos Galaxy Note 20 series antes del #Unpacked 🤓



Prácticamente confirmado todas las filtraciones y con algunos detalles 🔋que no gustaran a muchos.👽

.#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyNote20Series pic.twitter.com/UZZ43RPVJ0 — KarlosPeru (@KarlosPeru) August 3, 2020

The phone is also rumored to come in green, gray and bronze, and the Note 20 Ultra will reportedly come in black, white and bronze. The price for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra remains uncertain.

Samsung is expected to launch a slew of new hardware on Wednesday during its Unpacked 2020 event, including the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 2, a confirmed 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Watch 3. Here's how you can watch Samsung's Unpacked event.

Samsung and AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.