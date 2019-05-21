Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be even bigger, reported leaks say

Concept Creator

More details from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have been leaked, it has been reported.

The device will be even bigger than before, according to the report, with a 19:9 aspect ratio rather than the 18.5:9 ratio used for the Galaxy Note 9.

Benchmark test site HTML5, which compares performance between devices, leaked the details reported by T3, citing Dutch site Mobielkopen.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks and rumors say the device will have a 6.66-inch display compared to the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen.

The Note 10 may also have a 4,300mAh battery, bigger than the Note 9's 4,000mAh battery and the 4,100mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Lastly, the Note 10 is rumored to have no buttons; a camera on the S Pen; and four rear cameras.