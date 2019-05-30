Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumored to ditch headphone jack

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung prided itself in keeping the headphone jack on its flagship phones, but that may come to an end with its large-screen flagship smartphone

The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly not include a 3.5mm headphone jack according to Android Police that cites a source "familiar with the company's plans." Also seeing a departure are physical buttons for power and volume, which will be replaced with pressure sensitive areas similar to the Google Pixel 2 and HTC U11 squeeze function.

Samsung says it does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Apple made the controversial move to remove the 3.5mm port when it released the iPhone 7 in 2016. Google, OnePlus, Huawei and others followed suit by removing the jack from their flagship phones with Samsung being the most notable phone maker keeping it. Physical buttons appear to be slowly on the way out as more phone makers look to create sleeker designs.

A reveal for the Note 10 will happen sometime this summer and will answer other big question such as will there be multiple models, what will the battery capacity be and is there going to be a camera on the stylus.