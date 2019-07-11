Angela Lang/CNET

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has ditched the headphone jack, new leaked images reportedly coming from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) itself show. Much like Apple, Google and Huawei, Samsung has apparently banished the 3.5mm jack from the bottom of its next device.

Last month saw the revelation that the Note 10 will be launched Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year.

Photos that XDA Developers, Droid Life and SlashLeaks reported as being accidentally leaked by the FCC Thursday before being removed from the web show both the top and bottom of the phone, with the only circular slot on the device belonging to the S Pen.

On Wednesday, more images were reportedly leaked of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, with the pictures showing a front-facing camera positioned in the middle of the handset and three cameras vertically aligned on the rear of the device. The images come from official marketing, German tech publication WinFuture reported.

The images also show volume and power buttons on the left side of the handset, and no Bixby button on the right.

The Note 10 is rumored to have physical buttons for power and volume, no headphone jack, a bigger aspect ratio, a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen -- a 4,300mAh battery, four rear cameras and a camera on the S Pen.

The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung Indonesia also published a video in a now-deleted tweet that showed some of the productivity features of the Note 10, according to PocketNow. The video "implies that you will no longer need to use multiple devices (desktop, laptop, memory sticks, etc.) to get work done," the report says.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.