Phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Is it worth the upgrade?

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is out in two flavors. Find out if you should spend the money to dump your older Note from a guy who uses a Note 8 every single day.

005-samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g

The very shiny new Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G phone.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus is looking like a big update to last year's Note 9. The bigger screens, the new S Pen gestures combined with carryover features from the Galaxy S10 phones like the in-screen fingerprint reader could very well tempt a holder of the Note 8 or Note 9 to the newer phone.

Before jumping in, let me tell you a brief story about how I went from using the Google Pixel 2 XL to a Galaxy Note 8.

I was sitting at a bar with my Pixel 2 XL. I wanted to do some mind mapping and jot down some ideas. I borrowed a pen and got to writing on bar napkins. The thoughts flew from pen to napkins. 

Now playing: Watch this: How does the latest Note compare to the previous versions?
7:41

Then I started staring at my phone and the napkins. I thought, "Why can't I just write on my phone?" The Pixel 2 XL also suffered from some screen quality issues that I could not unsee. So, I took a look at a friend's Note 8 and I was sold. 

One return later and I've been using a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as my daily driver for a while now. I resisted the urge to upgrade to the Note 9 because I just didn't see it as a significant update. The Note 10 seems like a different story.  

I attended Tuesday's reveal of the Galaxy Note 10, and in this week's Alphabet City video embedded here, I go over the new announcements to break down what's worth looking forward to in Samsung's new larger phones.

