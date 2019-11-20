Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets festive red, pink colors in early Black Friday deal

Samsung

Samsung is offering up a deal on some festive new colors for the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of Black Friday. For the first time in the US, the Note 10 will be available in Aura Red and Aura Pink on Samsung.com. The two new color options are available now, but only to people who preregistered to get early access to Samsung's pre-Black Friday deals. (Psst, there are plenty of other Black Friday deals you can get before Black Friday.)

The deal drops the starting price of the Note 10 with an eligible trade-in from $689.99 to $309.99. Plus, you'll also get a pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, which normally cost $130. Without a phone to trade in, a Samsung representative said customers will get a $300 instant rebate off the full price of the Note 10, which should bring the starting price down to $649.99.

If supplies last, the new color options and deal prices will be open to anyone who wants to snag a Note 10 on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Samsung released the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G earlier this year. The Note 10, which usually starts at $949.99, has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and S Pen stylus, as well as an updated camera and video editing tools, like AR Doodle.

