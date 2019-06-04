Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could still have physical buttons

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 phone could still have physical buttons for power and volume, it has been reported.
Spotted earlier by Android Central, frequent Samsung tipster Ice Universe tweeted that it looks like the final version of the Note 10 will keep the buttons.
However, he added that he's "not optimistic" about the device having a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Last week, Android Police reported on the removal of the headphone jack for the Galaxy Note 10, citing a source "familiar with the company's plans."
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
]More details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone were leaked last month, with the device to apparently be even bigger than before with a 19:9 aspect ratio, rather than the 18.5:9 ratio used for the Galaxy Note 9.
Other Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks and rumors say the device will have a 6.66-inch display compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen.
The Note 10 may also have a 4,300mAh battery, bigger than the Note 9's 4,000mAh battery and the 4,100mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.
The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
Lastly, the Note 10 is rumored to have four rear cameras and a camera on the S Pen.
