WinFuture

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have reportedly been revealed in leaked images. The pictures show a front-facing camera positioned in the middle of the handset and three cameras vertically aligned on the rear of the device, German tech publication WinFuture has reported. The images come from official marketing, WinFuture said Wednesday.

Last month, it was revealed that the Note 10 will be launched on Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year.

The images also show volume and power buttons on the left side of the handset, and no Bixby button on the right.

WinFuture

Samsung Indonesia also published a video in a now-deleted tweet that showed some of the productivity features of the Note 10, according to PocketNow. The video "implies that you will no longer need to use multiple devices (desktop, laptop, memory sticks, etc.) to get work done," the report says.

Earlier this week, PocketNow also published pictures of supposed Note 10 screen protectors, which it said showed a front camera positioned in the middle of the screen, and a vertical alignment of multiple cameras on the rear of the handset.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung's Galaxy Note is coming (all while we keep waiting...

Samsung

The Note 10 is rumored to have physical buttons for power and volume, no headphone jack, a bigger aspect ratio, a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen -- a 4,300mAh battery, four rear cameras and a camera on the S Pen.

The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.