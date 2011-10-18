Samsung Galaxy Nexus first pictures emerge

Fancy seeing what the next flagship Android phone will look like? You just did. That phone sitting just above these words is the Samsung Galaxy Nexus SC-04D.

The Galaxy Nexus, previously known as the Nexus Prime, is the hotly anticipated new Samsung smart phone that will introduce the next generation of Android software, known as Ice Cream Sandwich.

Ice Cream Sandwich, version 4 of Google's Android software for mobile devices, is designed to bring together the smart phone smarts of version 2, Gingerbread, and the tablet-tastic version 3, Honeycomb. It includes features such as a built-in photo editor, and a futuristic new look.



The pictures show three buttons on the bottom of the softly curved Nexus Prime: back, home and a Honeycomb-style button to cycle through your recent apps.

Screen-obsessed blog OLED-display spotted the pictures on a blog from Japan, where phone network NTT Docomo appears to have spilled the edamame about the new phone. It sports a giant 4.7-inch, Super AMOLED HD Display with a resolution of 720x1,280 pixels.

The Nexus Prime is set to launch in December. We were hoping to know more about it, with last week's official joint announcement from Google and Samsung postponed at the last minute after the launch of the iPhone 4S and the death of Steve Jobs.

It's now expected to be unveiled tomorrow, which looks even more likely now NTT Docomo has jumped the gun. Does the Galaxy Nexus look up to scratch? Are you dying for the official news so you can decide whether this will be your next smart phone? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below or on our Facebook page.