The Galaxy Note 8 became Samsung's first phone to have dual rear cameras, but just two weeks later, the company has already taken the wraps off of two new dual-camera phones that couldn't be less like the Note: the Galaxy J7+ and the Galaxy C8.

Both much more affordable, much more basic Android phones, the presence of two lenses on the back is basically the only thing the Galaxy J7+ and Galaxy C8 have in common with their top-notch sibling. There's Android, but no integrated S Pen stylus; there's a fingerprint reader, but no Bixby Voice software.

It seems that for Samsung, the dual camera floodgates are open, with or without premium features.

That's a good thing. When we look at the biggest phone trends of the past year or so, dual cameras rank up there with thinner bezels. The double camera setup appears on all sorts of phones ranging from high-end flagships, like the iPhone 7 Plus and LG V30 to affordable options, like the Huawei Honor 9. Samsung is clearly angling to do the same.

In fact, we're already hearing rumors that the Galaxy S9 will get dual cameras, too. (Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment on this.)

Samsung Galaxy J7+ specs:

13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras

5.5-inch display with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution

3,000mAh battery

32GB storage

4GB RAM

Front facing fingerprint sensor

Sells in Thailand for 12,900 baht (that's about $390, £300 or AU$485)



Samsung Galaxy C8 specs:

13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras

16-megapixel front-facing camera

5.5-inch display with 1,920x1,080 pixel resolution

Octa-core processor

3,000mAh battery

64GB storage

4GB RAM

Front facing fingerprint sensor

Sells in China; pricing is not yet available. No word yet on other countries that will get the phone.

