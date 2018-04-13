This new Samsung Galaxy phone can't connect to the internet

Samsung

Samsung's latest Galaxy phone, the Galaxy J2 Pro, lacks one thing you'd expect any smartphone to be able to do: connect to the internet.

That's right. No 3G, no LTE, no Wi-Fi, no nothing. Samsung says the phone is intended for students and senior citizens as a way for them to make calls and use apps, minus the distractions or confusions of going online.

So what can the Galaxy J2 Pro do? It can make calls, send texts and take pictures.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S9 highs and lows

As far as specs go, the Galaxy J2 Pro comes with:

8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras

5-inch qHD AMOLED display

1.4GHz quad-core processor

1.5GB of RAM

2,600mAh removable battery

MicroSD card slot for expandable memory

So the phone doesn't really compare to Samsung's big name Galaxy phones like the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 8, but it fills a completely different niche.

Right now the Galaxy J2 Pro is available in Korea for 199,100 won, that's about $185, £130 or AU$240. We're not sure if Samsung will sell the device in any other countries -- Samsung didn't say or respond to a request for comment -- but if it gets a global release I can think of a few smartphone addicts that could probably benefit from using it.