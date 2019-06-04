Samsung Galaxy Home reportedly delayed to later this year

Juan Garzon / CNET

After missing its April release window, the Samsung Galaxy Home still appears to be coming … but a little later than expected.

Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk said the Galaxy Home will launch in the third quarter of this year, according to The Korea Herald Tuesday.

"The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung's home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year," the CEO told The Korea Herald.

Samsung first revealed its Bixby smart speaker during a Galaxy S9 event back in February 2018. The Galaxy phone maker teased the device in following events but hasn't given a specific release date.

DJ Koh, the head of Samsung's mobile business, told CNET this past February that the Galaxy Home would be released in April. Samsung's PR department, though, would only say it planned to launch the speaker in the first half of 2019.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.