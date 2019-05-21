Samsung Galaxy Home 'mini' makes its way through the FCC

Juan Garzon / CNET

The first Galaxy Home has yet to hit store shelves but that hasn't stopped Samsung from apparently prepping a second Bixby-powered speaker.

A new FCC filing made public Tuesday revealed a smaller version of Samsung forthcoming speaker. Described as an "AI speaker" not much is known about the device, though the FCC did test it on WiFi b/g/n networks. The Bluetooth version listed by the FCC is 4.2.

An image for the device shows a smaller profile than the "grill-like" larger Galaxy Home, with no noticeable stands. AKG, Samsung's premium audio brand, is listed along the top of the device.

FCC

SamMobile first reported that Samsung was working on a smaller Galaxy Home device late last year.

Creating a smaller, cheaper smart speaker is a logical move for Samsung. Rivals in the space, such as Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo and Google's Google Assistant powered Home, each has smaller, cheaper options available.

Google currently sells its Home Mini for $49, $50 cheaper than its regular Home. Amazon's smaller Echo Dot retails for $49.99, a similar $50 discount off of its regular Echo.

After first detailing the larger Galaxy Home at the Galaxy Note 9 event in August 2018 Samsung has been fairly quiet about its smart speaker plans. There is still no exact release date or price, though Samsung's US PR department telling CNET earlier this month that it plans to launch the device "in the first half of 2019."

Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.