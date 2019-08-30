Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly come out on Sept. 6

Angela Lang/CNET

We've known for a while that Samsung planned to release its redesigned Galaxy Fold in September, but Yonhap may have revealed the exact date: Sept. 6. The company talked to three telecoms about that date, the Korean outlet reported, It happens to be the first day of the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, which would give them a platform for an announcement.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.