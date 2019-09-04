Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly come out this Friday

Angela Lang/CNET

We've known for a while that Samsung plans to release its redesigned Galaxy Fold in September, but reports suggest we'll see it this Friday, Sept. 6. The foldable phone will come out in South Korea that day, Reuters reported on Wednesday, adding fuel to an earlier one from Yonhap. Friday happens to be the first day of the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, which would give Samsung a platform for an announcement.

The $1,980 foldable phone was originally meant to go on sale on April 26, and preorders sold out on the first day. But four days before that date, Samsung delayed the release of the phone after reviewers reported screen breakages, flickering and bulging.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Fold set for September relaunch (The Daily Charge,...

We got a look at a render of the redesigned Fold last month -- it showed that the screen, internal structure and hinge area have been reinforced. Samsung is reportedly already looking to its next foldable phone -- next year's model might be cheaper, have a 6.7-inch display and fold inwards to turn into a compact "square," but its release will seemingly depend on how well the Galaxy Fold sells.

Huawei's rival foldable, the $2,600 Mate X, was originally due to arrive in September as well, but the company reportedly said we're unlikely to see it before November.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Aug. 30 at 5:11 a.m. PT.

Updated Sept. 4 at 3:05 a.m. PT: Adds Reuters report.