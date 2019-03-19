Samsung Galaxy Fold has a conspicuous crease, new video shows

In February Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable phone. It was exciting, but the Fold was only put on display -- and not in anyone's hands.

A Tuesday video on YouTube tech vlog phoneoftime shows the potentially revolutionary device in the hands of a user, demonstrating how it transforms from tablet to phone and back again.

What you'll notice, other than the background audio of what sounds like a daytime soap opera, is a visible fold crease running down the middle of the device when it's in tablet mode. You'll also notice the Fold's bezels look particularly thick when it's in phone mode.

In phone mode, the Fold has a 4.6-inch display. Unfolded into tablet mode, that turns into a 7.3-inch display. The Fold sports no less than six cameras, two batteries and a hefty price tag of $1,980 (roughly £1,500 or AU$2,800). It's set to be released in the US on April 26.

The Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Astro Blue and Martian Green. This model will be joined later in the year by a 5G version, which presumably will be more expensive.

Samsung, though the first to officially announce one, isn't the only player in the foldable phone game. It's got competition from the likes the Huawei's Mate X and TCL's DragonHinge.

Read more about the Fold here.